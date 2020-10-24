PBI arrests another cop over Raihan’s death in 'custody’

Members of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrested another policeman, who was suspended over the death of Raihan at Bandarbazar police outpost, from Sylhet police lines on Friday night, reports UNB.
The arrestee is Harun Rashid, a constable of Bandarbazar police outpost, said Khalekuzzaman, superintendent of Sylhet police.
Earlier, on 20 October, PBI arrested constable Titu Chandra Das in the case. He is now on a five-day remand.
On 11 October, Rayhan Ahmed, 34, a resident of Akhalia in Sylhet city, was beaten to death in police custody, said the family of the victim.
His wife Tahmina Akter Tanni filed a case with Kotwali police station the following day accusing a number of unidentified people.
Besides, the authorities on 12 October suspended four policemen, including the in-charge of Bandarbazar police outpost sub-inspector Akbar Hossain, in connection with the death of a man 'in police custody' in Sylhet.
They are--SI Akbar Hossain Bhuiya, constable Harun Rashid, Touhid Mia and Titu Chandra.
Three policemen have been withdrawn in this connection on the same day. They are Ashek Ali, Kutub Ali and Sajib Hossain.
Police initially claimed Rayhan was caught by locals of Kastghar area during a robbery and was lynched.
The case was transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation later.
Meanwhile, Sylhet Metropolitan Police formed a probe body headed by its additional deputy commissioner Shahrier Al Mamun to look into the death of Raihan.
After primary investigation, they found some policemen guilty in this connection.