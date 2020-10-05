Petition filed seeking revision of Sinha murder case filed by his sister

A petition has been filed seeking a revision of retired major Sinha murder case filed by his sister Sharmin Shariya.
Teknaf's Baharchhara police outpost's suspended in-charge inspector Liakot Ali's lawyer on Sunday filed the petition in the Cox's Bazar district and sessions judge's court.
Lawyer Masud Salah Uddin mentioned that the entire trial of the case filed by his sister over Sinha's murder is being conducted without following Section 205D of the Code of Criminal Procedure, reports UNB.
As a result, there are doubts about the fairness of Sinha's murder and the establishment of justice.
He also said that in order to take the judiciary in the right direction, section 205D has to be followed.
The court has fixed 20 October for the hearing of the revision.
Rashed Khan's sister Sharmin Shariya filed the case with the judicial magistrate court in Cox’s Bazar on 5 August 2020.
Nine people including the much-talked about police inspector Liakot Ali and Teknaf police station officer-in-charge Pradip Kumar Das were made accused in the case.
Shamlapur police check post in-charge inspector Liakot Ali were made the prime accused while Pradip Kumar Das the second accused.
Retired majoSinha Mohammad Rashed Khan was shot dead at Shamlapur police check post in Baharchhara union of Teknaf around 9:00pm on 31 July.