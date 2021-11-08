Photojournalist Kajol indicted in 3 DSA cases

The cyber tribunal in Dhaka on Monday framed charges against photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol in three cases filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA), reports UNB.

Judge Ash Sams Joglul Hossain of the Dhaka Cyber Tribunal fixed 2 January for the formal trial to begin with the deposition of witnesses.

Journalist Kajal, now on bail, pleaded innocence and demanded justice.