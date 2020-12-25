Photojournalist Shafiqul freed after 9 months

Photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol returned home around 12:15pm on Friday, after being imprisoned for nine months. Shafiqul Islam Kajol's son Manoram Palak confirmed this to Prohtom Alo.

Shafiqul was released on bail about nine months after his arrest.

Manoram said his father was released from Keraniganj jail around 11:15am.

Palak also said that Shafiqul was very tired and would talk to everyone when felt well.