Photojournalist Shafiqul freed after 9 months

Photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol returned home around 12:15pm on Friday, after being imprisoned for nine months. Shafiqul Islam Kajol's son Manoram Palak confirmed this to Prohtom Alo.
Shafiqul was released on bail about nine months after his arrest.
Manoram said his father was released from Keraniganj jail around 11:15am.
Palak also said that Shafiqul was very tired and would talk to everyone when felt well.
After going missing for a few days, photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol was found on 3 May. On the previous day, at 2:47am on Saturday, Shafiqul talked with his son Manoram from the phone of a policeman from Benapole police station.
Police personnel on duty at Benapole police station said the BGB handed over a man to them on Saturday night. Later they came to know that this person is the missing photojournalist Shafiqul Islam Kajol.
Police first filed a case against Shafiqul for illegal entry into India after his arrest from Benapole. He was later arrested under the Digital Security Act in multiple cases filed by ruling Awami League and Jubo League leaders.