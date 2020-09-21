Picked by ‘plainclothesmen’, college student missing for two months

A college student has been missing for two months after reportedly being picked by plainclothesmen identifying themselves as people in the administration.

The victim family said neither RAB nor police could give any information about Abdullah Ibne Yunus, a student of Mohammadpur Central College.

Abdullah used to live with his elder brother Abdur Rahman in the Dhaka Real Estate area of ​​Katasur in Mohammadpur of the capital. Their parents live in Narsingdi.

The family believes that Abdullah is either in the custody of the law enforcement or an intelligence agency.