Picked by ‘plainclothesmen’, college student missing for two months

A college student has been missing for two months after reportedly being picked by plainclothesmen identifying themselves as people in the administration.
The victim family said neither RAB nor police could give any information about Abdullah Ibne Yunus, a student of Mohammadpur Central College.
Abdullah used to live with his elder brother Abdur Rahman in the Dhaka Real Estate area of Katasur in Mohammadpur of the capital. Their parents live in Narsingdi.
The family believes that Abdullah is either in the custody of the law enforcement or an intelligence agency.
The family said if kidnappers or a terrorist group had abducted him, they would have demanded ransom or tried to communicate with them in some way or the other. They have no information about Abdullah as yet.
Abdullah Ibne Yunus' elder brother Abdur Rahman told Prothom Alo that on the night of 22 July, three plainclothesmen came to their house in Mohammadpur. They introduced themselves as people in the administration. However, they did not give any further details. They took Abdullah Ibne Yunus to a corner of the house and showed him two pictures. They wanted to know from him whether he knows any of them. They thought that Abdullah recognised one of the pictures.
Abdur Rahman also wanted to see the pictures, but they he people did not show him the pictures. After a while they left with Abdullah Ibne Yunus.
His brother said Abdullah did not have any laptop or computer except a mobile phone that they took away as well.
There were eight to ten people in the group, the victim’s brother said. They came in a white microbus. The next morning Abdur Rahman went to the nearby police station. Later, he contacted the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police and RAB. No one could give him any information about his younger brother.
He also said a team of police came to collect CCTV footage around their house on 23 July. He later was informed that the cameras were damaged.
Mohammadpur police sub-inspector Pradeep Kumar is investigating the general diary. He told Prothom Alo that they have failed to find Abdullah. A few days ago, he had sent the GD regarding the missing boy to the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
Abdur Rahman said, “We have been told nothing as to whether Abdullah is alive or not. If he has commited any crime, at least let us know.”