Piyasha and Mou placed on remand again

Besides, the investigating officer of the case appealed for another 10-days remand in a case filed with Bhatara police station and 7-days remand in a case filed with Khilkhet police station.
On the other hand, after the 3-day remand of the alleged Maryam Akhter Mou, the police produced her in court and again appealed for a 10-day remand.
After hearing both sides, Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury remanded the accused Piyasha for seven days in three cases and Mou for four days.
On Monday, a Dhaka court placed models Faria Mahabub Piyasha and Mariam Akter Mou on 3-day remand each for questioning over a large amount of liquor and yaba at their residences.
Detective Branch (DB) of the police arrested model and presenter Faria Mahabub Piyasha from her house in Baridhara and another model Mariam Akter Mau from Mohammadpur on early hours Sunday.