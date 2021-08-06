Piyasha and Mou placed on remand again

A Dhaka court on Friday again granted remand for models Faria Mahabub Piyasha and Mariam Akter Mou for 7 days and 4 days respectively in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act, reports UNB.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's Court passed the order on Friday.

Piyasha was produced before the Dhaka metropolitan magistrate's court after a 3-day remand. Later, the investigating officer of the case appealed for a seven-day remand in the case with the Gulshan police station.



