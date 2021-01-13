PK Halder’s associate detained

According to the ACC sources, in 2019 the ACC filed a case against PK Halder on charges of illegally amassing Tk 27.5 billion (275 crore), and laundered the money abroad.

During the investigation, the ACC found the involvement of Avantika Boral in that case. Therefore, she has been arrested.

On 20 December last year, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said money had been transferred from PK Haldar's financial institutions to his girlfriend's account.

Many have faced harassments and sufferings by depositing money in PK Halder's organization. The victims went to his (Khurshid Alam Khan) chamber and talked. They revealed that PK Halder had many girlfriends and kept money in their accounts.