PK Halder’s associate detained

A team of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested Avantika Boral, an associate of Prashanta Kumar (PK) Halder, the former managing director of Reliance Finance and NRB Global Bank, who fled abroad.
She was arrested from Dhanmondi area in the capital around noon on Wednesday.
ACC director (public relations) Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
According to the ACC sources, in 2019 the ACC filed a case against PK Halder on charges of illegally amassing Tk 27.5 billion (275 crore), and laundered the money abroad.
During the investigation, the ACC found the involvement of Avantika Boral in that case. Therefore, she has been arrested.
On 20 December last year, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said money had been transferred from PK Haldar's financial institutions to his girlfriend's account.
Many have faced harassments and sufferings by depositing money in PK Halder's organization. The victims went to his (Khurshid Alam Khan) chamber and talked. They revealed that PK Halder had many girlfriends and kept money in their accounts.
The Interpol issued a red alert against PK Halder on 8 January this year.
Earlier on 5 January, the High Court barred 25 people, including PK Haldar's mother Lilabati Haldar, from leaving the country.
The court also directed to take necessary measures so that they cannot go abroad. Along with this, the ACC was allowed to interrogate them in accordance with the law if it is needed for investigation.
There are allegations that PK Halder has embezzled at least Tk 35 billion (3,500 crore) during his tenure at various financial institutions, including International Leasing and Finance Services Limited. He is now a fugitive.