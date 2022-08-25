Crime

4 get life in jail for selling Khulna woman to Indian brothel

Prothom Alo English Desk

A Khulna tribunal has sentenced four people to life in jail for selling a woman to a brothel in India on the pretext of giving her a job in 2011, UNB reports.

Khulna Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge A Salam Khan handed down the punishment to Sheuli Begum, Hasina, Rahul and Amin. Of them, Hasina and Rahul were tried in absentia.

The tribunal also fined Tk 20,000 on each of the convicts.

According to the prosecution, the 23-year-old woman lived with her father in a rented accommodation in Gabarchaka. She worked in a beauty parlour.

Taking advantage of the family’s poverty, Sheuli and Hasina took the woman to Dhaka on the pretext of offering her a job at a garment factory on 21 November, 2011.

Sensing something wrong, the girl’s father, along with local residents, subsequently put pressure on Sheuli and Hasina and forced them to share her whereabouts.

Later the two admitted to selling the woman to an Indian brothel with the help of two more people. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with Sonadanga police in this regard.

