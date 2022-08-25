4 get life in jail for selling Khulna woman to Indian brothel

According to the prosecution, the 23-year-old woman lived with her father in a rented accommodation in Gabarchaka. She worked in a beauty parlour.
Taking advantage of the family’s poverty, Sheuli and Hasina took the woman to Dhaka on the pretext of offering her a job at a garment factory on 21 November, 2011.
Sensing something wrong, the girl’s father, along with local residents, subsequently put pressure on Sheuli and Hasina and forced them to share her whereabouts.
Later the two admitted to selling the woman to an Indian brothel with the help of two more people. Subsequently, a complaint was lodged with Sonadanga police in this regard.