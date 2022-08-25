4 get life in jail for selling Khulna woman to Indian brothel

A Khulna tribunal has sentenced four people to life in jail for selling a woman to a brothel in India on the pretext of giving her a job in 2011, UNB reports.

Khulna Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge A Salam Khan handed down the punishment to Sheuli Begum, Hasina, Rahul and Amin. Of them, Hasina and Rahul were tried in absentia.

The tribunal also fined Tk 20,000 on each of the convicts.