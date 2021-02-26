Police and protesters clash, three held

Leaders and activists of left leaning students’ organisations have clashed with police while bringing out a torch procession on Friday evening, protesting the custodial death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed and demanding the abolition of Digital Security Act (DSA).

As per programme, they brought out a torch rally from Teachers and Students Center (TSC) of Dhaka University (DU) at around 7:00pm. When protesters reached the public library, police intercepted the procession with a barricade.

Altercations broke out between the police and demonstrators. A leader of a left leaning student organisation flung a torch at the police.

In retaliation, police chased the students from the area and baton-charged then in front of the Fine Arts faculty. The police also physically assaulted some of the female students.