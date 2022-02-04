Police Bureau of Investigation arrests fugitive accused in 7 cases

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has managed to arrest an absconding accused in seven cases, including murder and drugs-related cases, from the city's Shyampur rail line area.

The arrested person is Sirajul Islam alias Montu Sheikh, 40, of Faridpur district. He was indicted in a drug case filed at Chowk Bazar police station last year for smuggling phensedyl.

According to PBI, the address of Sirajul Islam and another accused Md Salam, provided in the case were wrong, and they appealed for exemption from the case. However, the court directed the PBI to re-investigate the case and arrest the accused on 1 April last year. Salam was arrested on 25 January.