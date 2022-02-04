Police Bureau of Investigation arrests fugitive accused in 7 cases

Investigating officer sub-inspector Md Ashraful Islam, under the supervision of special superintendent of police Md Jahangir Alam, unit in-charge of PBI Dhaka Metro (North), applied all the usual methods to identify the fugitive accused.
Later, the investigating officer made the arrest from Shyampur Rail line area around 4:30pm on Thursday after appointing special source and reviewing the CDMS, collected information about the fugitive accused Sirajul Islam, the release said.
During primary interrogation, the arrestee admitted that he along with two other accused in this case used to trade Phensedyl in different places of the capital after collecting those from border areas of the country.
On 21 February last year, the three accused in the case illegally brought 365 bottles of Indian Phensedyl from Dinajpur to Dhaka for trading. Sensing the presence of members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in Chowk Bazar police station area, he and the accused Salam, 31, fled, but accused Chan Mia was detained by RAB.
There are several drug and murder cases against Sirajul. There were five warrants issued against him and he was even convicted in a case filed in Sirajganj, according to a PBI statement circulated to the press.
He was arrested earlier along with Phensedyl at Ghoraghat in Dinajpur where he provided wrong identity, he said during interrogation.
Sirajul Islam was presented before the court on Friday, it added.