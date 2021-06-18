Police claim Islamic preacher Abu Taw Haa went into hiding

Abu Taw Haa along with his three associates had been missing since 10 June night. Taw Haa's mother filed a general diary with Kotwali police station in Rangpur. He was found after eight days of disappearance on Friday afternoon.
Three others have also turned up at their respective homes.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Rangpur metropolitan police's Kotwali police station Abdur Rashid told Prothom Alo, around 2:45pm Abu Taw Haa was taken to the police station from his in-law's house in the city's Babu Kha Master Para area.
Taw Haa’s father-in-law Azharul Mandal did not comment about the disappearance. He later went out of the house.