Police claim Islamic preacher Abu Taw Haa went into hiding

Staff Correspondent
(Rangpur)
Rangpur metropolitan police’s deputy commissioner Abu Maruf Hossain briefs journalists on Friday
Islamic preacher Md Afsanul Adnan (Abu Taw Haa Adnan) and three others went into hiding at the house of his friend Shihab in Gaibandha.

Rangpur metropolitan police’s deputy commissioner Abu Maruf Hossain releaved the information at a briefing on Friday evening.

Abu Taw Haa along with his three associates had been missing since 10 June night. Taw Haa's mother filed a general diary with Kotwali police station in Rangpur. He was found after eight days of disappearance on Friday afternoon.

Three others have also turned up at their respective homes.

Officer-in-charge (OC) of Rangpur metropolitan police's Kotwali police station Abdur Rashid told Prothom Alo, around 2:45pm Abu Taw Haa was taken to the police station from his in-law's house in the city's Babu Kha Master Para area.

Taw Haa’s father-in-law Azharul Mandal did not comment about the disappearance. He later went out of the house.

