Police constable arrested on charges of raping schoolgirl

A police constable was arrested in Rangamati Friday morning ( 26 February) over raping a teenager in Fulgazi of Feni, reports UNB.

The accused is constable Touhidul Islam Shaon, 21, who was working in an outpost in Rangamati.

Feni judicial magistrate's court on Friday sent Shaon to jail.

Earlier on 26 February, the victim schoolgirl testified against the rape accused in the court of senior judicial magistrate Kamrul Hasan under section 22. She is a ninth grader at a school in Fulgazi. The victim gave birth to a daughter on 12 February.