Police constable arrested on charges of raping schoolgirl

A police constable was arrested in Rangamati Friday morning ( 26 February) over raping a teenager in Fulgazi of Feni, reports UNB.
The accused is constable Touhidul Islam Shaon, 21, who was working in an outpost in Rangamati.
Feni judicial magistrate's court on Friday sent Shaon to jail.
Earlier on 26 February, the victim schoolgirl testified against the rape accused in the court of senior judicial magistrate Kamrul Hasan under section 22. She is a ninth grader at a school in Fulgazi. The victim gave birth to a daughter on 12 February.
According to court sources, Shaon got involved with the student a year ago while working at Fulgazi police station based on his previous acquaintance. The girl became pregnant. But Shaon refused to marry her.
Police said, as a result of the rape, the girl gave birth to a daughter on 11 February 11 at the Fulgazi upazila health complex. However, under the pressure of the accused, the child has been secretly adopted elsewhere. On 25 February, the student filed a case with Fulgazi police station.
The case was registered as the girl was taken to a house in Feni with false promise of marriage, and she was drugged with juice and raped several times. When she was regaining consciousness at one stage, Shaon threatened to spread offensive videos and pictures of her on Facebook if she protested.
When the accused policeman was informed about the matter, he avoided it with various tactics. The student testified in the case and made such a statement before the magistrate on the afternoon of 25 February.
In the evening, court inspector Golam Jilani admitted to receiving a statement under section 22 in court.
Police will continue their operation to arrest the other accused in the case.