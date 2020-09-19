Police detain youth suspecting him a militant

A team of Bangladesh police on Friday detained a suspected militant from Bhola sadar upazila, reports news agency UNB.
He was identified as Md Sarwar Hossain Sohag, 25, of the upazila. Police claimed he is a member of banned militant outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).
Sohel Rana, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of police headquarters, said a team of police’s Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) conducted a drive in Bhola sadar police station area and detained Sohag around 2:30pm.
He along with other accomplices were spreading instigating messages through different social media platforms and plotting to carry out sabotage activities at different spots of the country, claimed the AIG.
Police also claimed to have seized a mobile phone and documents linked to extremism from his possession.
A case has also been filed with Bhola sadar police station against Sohag and some of his unnamed associates.