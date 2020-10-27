Police help two daughters enter father’s house

Gulshan police on Monday helped the two nieces of musician Ferdous Wahid enter the house of their father Mostafa Jaglul Wahid following a High Court order, reports UNB.
The court directed the Gulshan police to make sure that Mushfiqur Mostofa and Mobashshara Mostofa can enter the house of their father and ensure their safety.
A virtual High Court bench of justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and justice Ahmed Sohail passed the order on Monday taking note of the media reports.
The court also directed the officer-in-charge (OC) of Gulshan police station to take adequate security measures by deploying forces in front of the house from Monday to 1 November.
Ferdous Wahid's brother Mostafa Jaglul Wahid's daughters lodged a general diary at Gulshan police station on 12 October saying that they were not being allowed to enter their father's house.
Supreme Court special officer Saifur Rahman said Gulshan police OC informed him over the phone at 9:40pm that he had complied with the court order and taken the sisters to their father's house and provided adequate security.