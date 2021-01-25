Police informant murdered in Khulna

A second police informant was hacked to death by yet unidentified attackers in Khulna’s Dighalia upazila on early Sunday, reports UNB.
The victim has been identified as Mamun Molla, 26, son of Senhati’s Md Yusuf Molla.
No-one has been arrested yet over the killing.
Police said the incident took place around 2:30am on Sunday at Barmashil Kheya Ghat area.
He was stabbed indiscriminately and left injured. Locals rescued him and took him to Khulna medical College Hospital. He was sent to Dhaka for better treatment as his condition deteriorated.
He succumbed to his injures in the morning due to excessive bleeding, police said.
Dighalia Police Station’s officer-in-charge Md Ahsan Ullah said they are trying to identify and arrest the attackers.
No case has been filed yet, he said.
On 12 Jan, police informant Shafikul Islam, 35, was stabbed to death in the city’s Lobonchora area. Two cases were filed over the incident.