Police informant stabbed to death in capital

The critically injured Mojibor Rahman Mohan said, “Local drug peddler Liton called us over the phone at around 7:30pm to go to Jurain Nobarun Goli. As we reached the spot, 20-25 people swooped down on us with sharp weapons.”

“On information, police rushed to the spot and took us to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital where Zakir was declared dead at 8:40pm.”