Police look for those making objectionable comments on picture of Shakib’s daughter

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The picture of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s daughter could not have been more adorable. She is standing in a field of sunflowers, smile on her face, flowers in her hair. But some Facebook users made objectionable and obscene comments below the picture.

Police are hunting for those who posted the objectionable comments.

Deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Cyber Security and Crime Unit, AFM Al Kibria, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said that the objectionable remarks about the child caught the police’s attention. The IDs from where these comments were made are being located. Legal action will be taken against those responsible for the remarks.

Deputy commissioner AFM Al Kibria said that Shakib had not contacted them about the matter. They were taking action on their own accord.

Shakib Al Hasan and his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir have removed the picture from their Facebook pages.

Many Facebook users have drawn the attention of the police to take action against certain Facebook accounts in the names of Shahin Alam, Dreamless King Rezowan, Abrar Shahriar, Shah Md Abdullah, Newton Tarafdar and Biniyas Hasda.

Furious Facebook users had condemned those who made the objectionable remarks, terming them as women and child abusers. They have demanded that they be sternly punished.

