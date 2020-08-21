Police look for those making objectionable comments on picture of Shakib’s daughter

The picture of star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s daughter could not have been more adorable. She is standing in a field of sunflowers, smile on her face, flowers in her hair. But some Facebook users made objectionable and obscene comments below the picture.

Police are hunting for those who posted the objectionable comments.

Deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Cyber Security and Crime Unit, AFM Al Kibria, confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

He said that the objectionable remarks about the child caught the police’s attention. The IDs from where these comments were made are being located. Legal action will be taken against those responsible for the remarks.