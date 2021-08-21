Crime and Law

Police recover body of missing man from Madhumati river after 3 days

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bagerhat
Map of Bagerhat
Map of Bagerhat

Police recovered the body of a worker, who went missing three days ago while taking bath, from the Madhumati River in Bagerhat district on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased is Billal Molla, 26, who used to work as a labourer in cargo ships. He is a resident of Garfa village in Mollahat upazila.

On 18 August, Billal went missing while taking bath in the river near old ferry ghat area in Mollahat upazila.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A diver team of Khulna fire brigade conducted a rescue drive and announced the ending of the drive as they did not get any trace of Billah after two days, said deputy assistant director of Bagerhat Fire Service and Civil Defence Md Golam Sarwar.

Advertisement

Mollahat police station officer-in-charge Somen Das said locals found Billal’s floating body two kilometers away from the spot where he went missing and informed police.

Police recovered the body from Greece Nagar area and handed it over to family after filing a case of unnatural death, said the OC.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement