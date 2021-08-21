Police recover body of missing man from Madhumati river after 3 days

A diver team of Khulna fire brigade conducted a rescue drive and announced the ending of the drive as they did not get any trace of Billah after two days, said deputy assistant director of Bagerhat Fire Service and Civil Defence Md Golam Sarwar.
Mollahat police station officer-in-charge Somen Das said locals found Billal’s floating body two kilometers away from the spot where he went missing and informed police.
Police recovered the body from Greece Nagar area and handed it over to family after filing a case of unnatural death, said the OC.