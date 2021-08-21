Police recover body of missing man from Madhumati river after 3 days

Police recovered the body of a worker, who went missing three days ago while taking bath, from the Madhumati River in Bagerhat district on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased is Billal Molla, 26, who used to work as a labourer in cargo ships. He is a resident of Garfa village in Mollahat upazila.

On 18 August, Billal went missing while taking bath in the river near old ferry ghat area in Mollahat upazila.