'Police showed utmost patience during JCD demonstration in front of press club'

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday said police have shown supreme patience in the sudden attack on them by the activists and leaders of Jatiya Chatra Dal (JCD) in front of the National Press Club on Sunday.

“Yesterday we observed that a policeman was found alone in front of the National Press Club and the protesters started beating him. Everyone watched it. Police showed utmost patience,” he said this while speaking as the chief guest at a function on the occasion of “Police Memorial Day 2021” held at the Police Staff College.

The minister said police never entered the press club but some activists hurled brickbats to the police and subsequently one or two policemen entered the National Press Club premises.

JCD, the student wing of BNP, organised a demonstration in front of the National Press Club yesterday, Sunday.

“The police have dealt the situation with highest patience,” Asaduzzaman added.