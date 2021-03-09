Police SI's millionaire wife sent to jail

She owns a flat and plot of land in Chattogram city. She also has land in Sitakunda and owns a car. She has earned billions of taka. The man behind Golzar Begum’s success is her police officer husband, Md Nawab Ali. He is a sub-inspector (SI) of the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Dhaka.

Nawab Ali owns flats and land in his own name too. According to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the couple has accumulated assets Tk 13.8 million (Tk 1 crore and 38 lakh) beyond their known sources of income.

ACC sources said Nawab Ali joined the police as a constable in 1992. He kept the money he acquired through corrupt means, in his wife's name. According to the documents, his wife has earned Tk 11 million (Tk1 crore and 10 lakh) from fish farming. But in reality, she does not own any fish farm. However, in their report the officials mentions she owns a fish firm.