Police to hold nationwide anti-rape rally Saturday

Bangladesh Police is set to organise anti-rape and anti-violence rallies in 6,912 bit policing areas across the country on Saturday to create public awareness against rape and violence against women, reports UNB.

The rally will start at 10:00am following health rules and maintaining social distancing, said assistant inspector general (media) of police headquarters Md Sohel Rana.

The rallies will be attended by a significant number of women, public representatives, teachers, imams of mosques and people from different walks of life.