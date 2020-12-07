Police to seek remand for ‘vandals’ of Bangabandhu’s sculpture

Police will seek seven days remand for the arrestees over vandalising the under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday night in Kushtia , said a senior police official.

The accused will be produced before the court on Monday.

The arrested people are: Md Al Amin, 27, teacher of a local madrasa and son of Abdur Rahman of Dhuboil village in Kushtia’s Mirpur; Md Yousuf Ali, 26, teacher and son of Azizul Mandal of Diar Bamundi area of Pabna’s Aminpur; Abu Bakar alias Mithun, 19, student of Hifz department and son of Shamsher Mridha of Singpur village in Kushtia’s Mirpur and Sabuj Islam Nahid, 20, son of Shamsul Alam of Philipnagar area of Kushtia’s Daulatpur.

Police claimed they were inspired from speeches of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh joint secretary general Mamunul Haque and Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s senior nayeb-e-amir Sayed Mohammad Faizul Karim.

The police said Kushtia municipality’s secretary Kamal Uddin filed a case in this regard on Saturday night. The detained people were shown arrested under special powers act of 1974.