Police yet to identify helmet-wearing youth who hacked Nahid

A helmet-wearing youth hacking another young man lying unconscious on the pavement near Dhaka College— this graphic video has been making rounds on social media for the last two days. We now know that the hapless youth was Nahid Hossain, a courier service worker who died in recent clashes between Dhaka College students and traders of New Market area.

The police could not identify the youth in the helmet yet. However, officials of the police said they are nearly sure that the helmet-wearing attacker is a student of Dhaka College.

The law enforcers, however, identified 12 more persons who took part in the clashes with sharp weapons and sticks from video footage and pictures. They include both Dhaka College students and traders of the New Market area. Police are not publishing their names for sake of investigation.