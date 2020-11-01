Policeman assaulted by colleague in Chattogram

A member of the Counter-Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) was reportedly mistaken for a mugger and assaulted by another policeman, reports UNB.

The incident took place on 25 October at Reajuddin Bazar in the city.

Sub-inspector Aftab Hossain of CTTC filed a written complaint to the CMP commissioner on Saturday.

According to the complaint, a team of policemen led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Rabiul, the in-charge of CRB Police outpost under Kotwali Police Station, handcuffed Aftab while he was purchasing goods from Reajuddin Bazar accompanied by one Hasan.

Even after showing his ID, the policemen dragged him out of the area and when he wanted to know the reason, ASI Rabiul punched him in the nose.