Detective Branch (DB) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) detained a constable in the act of selling an illegal firearm at Zila Parishad Market on Friday night, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Saurav Barua, a constable of the Chattogram Industrial Police.

A case was filed with Kotwali police station on Saturday in this regard.

Kotwali police station officer-in-charge Md Mohsin said Saurav was held while selling the firearm in front of the Zila Parishad Market.