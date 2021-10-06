Policeman to die for killing wife in Khulna

Public Safety Disturbance Crime Prevention Tribunal of Khulna judge Md Saifuzzaman handed down the verdict.
According to the prosecution, Zohana Akter Usha, wife of Mahmud in Khan Jahan area of Khulna, was strangulated to death by her husband over family feud on 6 April, 2019.
Sohel Islam, victim’s brother, lodged a complaint with Khan Zahan Ali Police Station.
On 15 August, 2019, police submitted a chagesheet against Mahmud in the case.
After examining the records and witnesses, the tribunal handed down the verdict.