Crime and Law

Policeman to die for killing wife in Khulna

UNB

A Khulna court sentenced a man to death for killing his wife in 2019, reports UNB.

The condemned convict is Mahmud Alam, a police constable of Khulna Shiromoni Armed Police Battalion and son of Jabed Ali of Jamalnagar village in Ashashuni upazila in Satkhira district.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Public Safety Disturbance Crime Prevention Tribunal of Khulna judge Md Saifuzzaman handed down the verdict.

According to the prosecution, Zohana Akter Usha, wife of Mahmud in Khan Jahan area of Khulna, was strangulated to death by her husband over family feud on 6 April, 2019.

Advertisement

Sohel Islam, victim’s brother, lodged a complaint with Khan Zahan Ali Police Station.

On 15 August, 2019, police submitted a chagesheet against Mahmud in the case.

After examining the records and witnesses, the tribunal handed down the verdict.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement