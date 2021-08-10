Pori Moni breaks into tears in court, claims 'innocence'

During the remand hearing in court today, Tuesday, actress Pori Moni broke into tears. Later, emerging from court, she began shouting out aloud, claiming her innocence.

The court on Tuesday granted permission for Pori Moni to be taken on two-days' remand, and six days remand for producer Nazrul Islam Raj. The remand was granted by the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court.

Crowds gathered around the CMM court upon news that Pori Moni would be appearing there. At around 12:00 noon, Pori Moni’s elderly grandfather arrived at the court. However, he was in a different room during the hearing. He did not meet Pori Moni.