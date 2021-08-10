Pori Moni breaks into tears in court, claims 'innocence'

During the hearing in court today, Tuesday, Pori Moni broke into tears. She cried continuously for five minutes. During the remand hearing, her lawyer Mujibur Rahman claimed that she was still wearing the same clothes in which she was arrested. She didn’t get the chance to meet with her relatives. This was against a citizen’s constitutional rights.
The court on Tuesday granted permission for her to be taken on two days’ remand. After emerging from the court, Pori Moni addressed the journalists there, shouting, “The case filed against me is a hundred per cent false! Journalists, what are you doing?”
The plaintiff in the case against Pori Moni is RAB-1 officer Md Mujibur Rahman. He alleged that on 4 August members of RAB-1 had been stationed at the Gulshan-1 circle. At 4:05pm they received a tip-off that Pori Moni had collected foreign liquor from a house in Banani with the help of her assistant Ashraful Islam and had stocked it in her own flat. Later, women members of RAB raided the flat on the fifth floor and detained Pori Moni from her house. Foreign liquor was also seized from her house. Also, four grams of ‘ice’ or crystal meth was seized from a white SUV. LSD was also found and seized. The liquor and other narcotic substances seized from Pori Moni’s residence were worth around Tk 407,000.
According to the case, Pori Moni would procure these drugs through a person named Kabir and would keep them in her house. The case has no mention of Kabir’s full name or address. In the case, RAB claims that while interrogating Pori Moni it was learnt that she would procure drugs through producer Nazrul Islam Raj. However, Pori Moni and Ashraful Islam’s lawyers in court claimed that the allegations that RAB found narcotic substances in the house were false.
The court had granted permission for Pori Moni to be taken on four days remand to be interrogated about the source of the narcotic substances. After remand she was taken to court again. CID is investigating the case filed with the Banani police station.
In the meantime, a CID team has raided Pori Moni’s residence. If the charges under the narcotics control act which have been brought against Pori Moni are proven to be true, she could be sentenced to a maximum five years in jail.