Pori Moni brought to court after third-time remand

Earlier, on Thursday, the court placed the actress on fresh remand for a day following a plea for a five-day remand by CID.
Chief public prosecutor Abdullah Abu told the court that foreign liquor, ‘ice’ or crystal meth and LSD were found at the residence of Pori Moni. Five-day remand was necessary to know the source of these drugs.
Pori Moni’s lawyer Mujibur Rahman told the court during the hearing on Thursday that fresh remand was not necessary since she had already been placed on remand for six days.
The lawyer also told the court that Pori Moni was ill and she would not flee if granted bail.
The court rejected the bail plea and granted a day remand for the actress.
Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) detained Pori Moni on 4 August from her Banani residence. A case was filed against her on the following day.
The plaintiff in the case against Pori Moni is RAB-1 officer Md Mujibur Rahman. He alleged that on 4 August members of RAB-1 had been stationed at the Gulshan-1 circle. At 4:05pm they received a tip-off that Pori Moni had collected foreign liquor from a house in Banani with the help of her assistant Ashraful Islam and had stocked it in her own flat.
Later, women members of RAB raided the flat on the fifth floor and detained Pori Moni from her house. The liquor and other narcotic substances seized from Pori Moni’s residence were worth around Tk 407,000, according to the case statement.