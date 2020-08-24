Pradeep, 6 other cops placed on 4-day remand again

Therefore, they sought fresh remand to gather more information, Khairul told journalists at the court premises.

Additional director general of RAB-15 colonel Tofael Mostafa Sarwar at a briefing on Monday afternoon said a lot of progress has been made in the investigation regarding Sinha murder.

Three chief accused-- Pradeep, Liakat and Nandadulal-- have provided important information about the Sinha murder, he said.