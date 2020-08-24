Pradeep, 6 other cops placed on 4-day remand again

A court in Cox's Bazar on Monday granted four-day fresh remand for seven policemen accused in the case filed over the killing of major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) sought seven-day remand for the seven accused at Cox’s Bazar senior judicial magistrate court.
After holding hearing of the remand prayer, senior judge Tamanna Farah granted four-day remand for 7 accused policemen.
The accused are, former officer-in-charge of Teknaf police station Pradeep Kumar Das, former inspector and in-charge of Baharchhara police investigation centre Liakat Ali, former sub-inspector Nandadulal Rakkhit, assistant sub-inspector Liton Mia, and constables -- Safanur Karim, Kamal Hossain, and Abdullah Al Mamun.
The accused police personnel had earlier been taken on seven-day remand.
Khairul Islam, Investigation officer of the case and senior assistant superintendent of police at RAB, said OC Pradeep and other accused cops have given a lot of important information regarding Sinha killing.
Therefore, they sought fresh remand to gather more information, Khairul told journalists at the court premises.
Additional director general of RAB-15 colonel Tofael Mostafa Sarwar at a briefing on Monday afternoon said a lot of progress has been made in the investigation regarding Sinha murder.
Three chief accused-- Pradeep, Liakat and Nandadulal-- have provided important information about the Sinha murder, he said.