Priest arrested for rape at church

Rakibul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Tanore Police Station, said police sent the victim to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital’s One-Stop Crisis Centre for medical tests on Wednesday morning.

The accused priest will be produced before court, he said.

Father Pradeep was accused of keeping an underage indigenous girl confined at a church in Tanore for three days and raping her.

A case was filed against him on Tuesday night at Tanore Police Station.

OC Rakibul said they rescued the victim and brought her to the police station.