Prime accused arrested

Police have arrested the prime accused in a case filed over the rape of a schoolgirl in Chattogram on Sunday night.
Double Mooring police station arrested the accused, Chandu Mia from a house in Patenga in the city on early Tuesday.
According to sources in the police, Chandu Mia is known as a source of Md Helal, sub-inspector of Double Mooring police station. He was suspended in August.
Sadip Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Double Mooring police station, told Prothom Alo that Chandu was arrested following secret information.
The victim, an eighth grader from Feni came to her aunt’s house in Agrabad on Thursday night. She went out for a walk with her cousin on Sunday evening, according to the police.
They met a woman named Nuri Akter, a friend of the cousin. Nuri took them to her house in Supariwala, Agrabad, said the police.
Later, instead of taking the girl to her own house, Nuri took her to neighbour Chandu Mia’s room where she was held hostage. Meanwhile, her cousin was forced to stay out of the room, according to the Double Morring police station.
After the rape, they were sent home to the Chattogram Development Area (CDA) and were threatened not to tell anyone. The victim was later admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital as he fell sick.
Police detained Nuri Akter and her husband Antor Hossain, along with Rajib Hossain, bodyguard of Chandu, on Monday.
The mother of the victim filed a case in connection with the incident with the Double Mooring police station.