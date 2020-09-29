Prime accused arrested

Police have arrested the prime accused in a case filed over the rape of a schoolgirl in Chattogram on Sunday night.

Double Mooring police station arrested the accused, Chandu Mia from a house in Patenga in the city on early Tuesday.

According to sources in the police, Chandu Mia is known as a source of Md Helal, sub-inspector of Double Mooring police station. He was suspended in August.

Sadip Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Double Mooring police station, told Prothom Alo that Chandu was arrested following secret information.