Prime accused arrested over dentist murder

Dentist Ahmed Mahi Bulbul was heading towards Shewarapara bus stand on an auto rickshaw in the early hours on 27 March. As he reached Kazipara Begum Rokeya Sarani Road five muggers intercepted the vehicle and attempted to snatch his valuables.
At one point, the muggers stabbed the doctor as he resisted the mugging.
He was taken to Suhrawardi Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.
A case was filed at Mirpur Model Police station upon receiving a complaint from Bulbul’s wife.
On 30 March, DB Mirpur zone team arrested four people in connection with the murder. They are Raihan Sohel alias Apan, 27, Rasel Hossain Hawlader, 25, Ariyan Khan Ridoy, 23, and Solaiman, 23.
All of them gave confessional statement before court.
In primary interrogation Ripon confessed to stabbing Bulbul with a knife, said Joint Commissioner Harunur Rashid.
Ahmed Mahi Bulbul used to work in a clinic at Moghbazar. He was known as ‘Gariber Doctor’ (The doctor of the poor) in his locality.