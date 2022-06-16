Crime

Prime accused arrested over dentist murder

UNB
Dhaka
Arrest
Police have arrested the prime accused in a case over the killing of a dentist by muggers at Shewrapara in the capital.

The arrestee was Md Ripon, said the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He was arrested on Wednesday from Bhairbpasha in Nalchhity upazila of Jhalakathi district, said Md Harunur Rashid, Joint Commissioner (cyber& special crime and DB-North) in a press briefing on Thursday.

Dentist Ahmed Mahi Bulbul was heading towards Shewarapara bus stand on an auto rickshaw in the early hours on 27 March. As he reached Kazipara Begum Rokeya Sarani Road five muggers intercepted the vehicle and attempted to snatch his valuables.

At one point, the muggers stabbed the doctor as he resisted the mugging.

He was taken to Suhrawardi Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

A case was filed at Mirpur Model Police station upon receiving a complaint from Bulbul’s wife.

On 30 March, DB Mirpur zone team arrested four people in connection with the murder. They are Raihan Sohel alias Apan, 27, Rasel Hossain Hawlader, 25, Ariyan Khan Ridoy, 23, and Solaiman, 23.

All of them gave confessional statement before court.

In primary interrogation Ripon confessed to stabbing Bulbul with a knife, said Joint Commissioner Harunur Rashid.

Ahmed Mahi Bulbul used to work in a clinic at Moghbazar. He was known as ‘Gariber Doctor’ (The doctor of the poor) in his locality.

