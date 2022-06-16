Prime accused arrested over dentist murder

Police have arrested the prime accused in a case over the killing of a dentist by muggers at Shewrapara in the capital.

The arrestee was Md Ripon, said the Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

He was arrested on Wednesday from Bhairbpasha in Nalchhity upazila of Jhalakathi district, said Md Harunur Rashid, Joint Commissioner (cyber& special crime and DB-North) in a press briefing on Thursday.