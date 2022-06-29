Prime accused arrested in Gazipur: RAB

The prime accused has been arrested in connection the murder of Utpal Kumar Sarkar from Gazipur, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has said on Wednesday evening.

Utpal Kumar Sarkar was a lecturer of political science at Hazi Yunus Ali School and College in Ashulia and also the president of the college’s disciplinary committee.

He was beaten up with a cricket stump by a class 10 student of his institution on Saturday and died at a hospital on Monday morning.