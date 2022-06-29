Prime accused arrested in Gazipur: RAB

The RAB took the accused under their custody from Sreepur of Gazipur on Wednesday evening, RAB’s legal and media wing said in SMS.
RAB assistant director (legal and media wing) ANM Imran Khan told Prothom Alo the accused student was taken to custody after the evening and details will be briefed at a press conference on Thursday.
The student facing the allegations is 16 years old. He is from Ashulia and a student of class 10 at Hazi Yunus Ali School and College.
Following the incident, Asim Kumar Sarkar, elder brother of Utpal Kumar Sarkar, filed a cased against the student and several unidentified people with Ashulia police station on Sunday.
After that, police launched a manhunt and arrested the father of the accused student from Kumarkhali, Kushtia on Tuesday mid-night.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Ashulia police station and investigating officer of the case, Md Emdadul Haque, told Prtohom Alo the father of the prime accused was arrested from a rented house in Kumarkhali and he was produced before a court later.
Utpal Kumar Sarkar began teaching at Hazi Yunus Ali School and College in Chitrashail of Ashulia after completing his graduation at political science from University of Chittagong.
According to the case statement, the accused student all of a sudden attacked Utpal Sarker with a cricket stump during a cricket tournament on Saturday. The student first hit Utpal Sarkar’s head and then his abdomen with the sharpened end.
Critically injured Utpal Sarkar was taken to Ashulia Woman and Children Health Centre and shifted to Enam Medical College Hospital later. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) on early Monday.
According to Saiful Hasan, the principal of Hazi Yunus Ali School and College, Utpal Sarkar was the president of the college’s disciplinary committee and he took various steps and gave counselling regarding the students’ misbehaviour.