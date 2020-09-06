Prime accused on 7-day remand, UNO’s father partially paralysed

A Dinajpur court on Sunday granted a seven-day remand for Asadul Islam, the prime suspect of the case filed over the attack on Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and his father Omar Ali.

Senior judicial magistrate Maniruzzaman Sarker passed the order around 5:00pm after Detective Brach (DB) of police produced him before the court with 10-day remand prayer, said DB inspector and investigation officer of the case Imam Zafar.