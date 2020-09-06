Prime accused on 7-day remand, UNO’s father partially paralysed

A Dinajpur court on Sunday granted a seven-day remand for Asadul Islam, the prime suspect of the case filed over the attack on Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and his father Omar Ali.
Senior judicial magistrate Maniruzzaman Sarker passed the order around 5:00pm after Detective Brach (DB) of police produced him before the court with 10-day remand prayer, said DB inspector and investigation officer of the case Imam Zafar.
Law enforcers of Ghoraghat police station earlier around 3:00am on Saturday handed over Asadul to the DB.
Earlier on Saturday Dinajpur judicial magistrate Shishir Kumar Basu’s court granted seven-day remand for Nabirul Islam and Shantu Kumar Biswas, two other accused of the case.
UNO Wahida and her father were critically injured after miscreants broke into the UNO’s official residence in Dinajpur on Wednesday midnight.
Meanwhile, a physician at Rangpur Medical College Hospital said the lower part of Omar Ali, 70, has suddenly been paralysed but he can speak and eat normally.
Omar Ali is undergoing treatment at the RMCH.
Tofael Hossain Bhuiyan, head of neurosurgery department of RMCH, said Omar is a diabetes patient.
His spinal cord was badly injured during the attack but he is gradually recuperating, the physician said.