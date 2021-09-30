Principal, two others detained for torturing student

Victim Yasmin, daughter of Imran Islam of Char Laxmikol village in sadar upaizla , was a student of the madrasa.
The madrasa principal and his wife used to torture the girl students of the madrasa and forced them to work like house maids, said Abu Sadad, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Natore sadar police station.
On 24 September, Salma Begum had thrown Yasmin into hot rice water for dropping a heavy rice pan on the floor.
Later, they locked Yasmin in a madrasa room without treating the serious burn injuries and then the injuries turned worse due to infection, said the OC.
On Wednesday, Yasmin’s father and family members came to know the matter, rescued her from the locked room and admitted her to Natore Sadar Hospital.
A casewas filed by Yasmin’s father Imran Islam in this regard, said OC Abu Sadad.