Principal, two others detained for torturing student

Principal of a madrasa, his wife and another teacher were arrested at Ulupur in sadar upazila of Natore district on Thursday for torturing an11-year old girl student and keeping her locked in a room for six days, reports UNB.

The arrestees are principal of Talimunnesa Hafezia Madrasa Md Sohrab, his wife Salma Begum and Mohammad Babul, another teacher of the madrasa.