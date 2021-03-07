Prisoner missing in Chattogram jail: Jailer, deputy jailer withdrawn

The jailer and the deputy jailer of Chattogram central jail have been withdrawn on charges of negligence of duty as a prisoner went missing from the jail on Saturday, reports UNB.

Jailer Rafiqul Islam and deputy Jailer Md Abu Saddat have been withdrawn.

Besides, prison guard Nazim Uddin and assistant prison guard Yunus Mia have been suspended and a departmental case has been filed against assistant chief prison guard Kamal Haider, said DIG prisons of Chattogram Division AKM Fazlul Haque..

Meanwhile, the prison authorities formed a three-member probe body, headed by DIG prisons (Khulna Division) Sagir Mia, to investigate the incident.