Prisoner missing in Chattogram jail: Jailer, deputy jailer withdrawn

The jailer and the deputy jailer of Chattogram central jail have been withdrawn on charges of negligence of duty as a prisoner went missing from the jail on Saturday, reports UNB.
Jailer Rafiqul Islam and deputy Jailer Md Abu Saddat have been withdrawn.
Besides, prison guard Nazim Uddin and assistant prison guard Yunus Mia have been suspended and a departmental case has been filed against assistant chief prison guard Kamal Haider, said DIG prisons of Chattogram Division AKM Fazlul Haque..
Meanwhile, the prison authorities formed a three-member probe body, headed by DIG prisons (Khulna Division) Sagir Mia, to investigate the incident.
"The prison authorities are looking into the incident with importance and action is being taken against the concerned officials for negligence of duty. Necessary action will be taken after getting the probe committee report," said AKM Fazlul Haque.
Earlier on Saturday, Farhad Hossain Rubel, an accused in a murder case, was found missing in Chattogam central jail.
Rubel was an accused in a murder case filed with Sadarghat police station of Chattogram city on 9 February.
Jail super of Chattogram central jail Md Shafiqul Islam Khan filed a General Diary(GD) with Kotwali police station around 12 pm, said its officer-in-charge Nizam Uddin.
Jail sources said the absence of the prisoner came to the notice of the jail authorities while calculating the number of prisoners.
Farhad was an inmate of 'Punishment ward' of Karnaphuli Bhaban in the jail.