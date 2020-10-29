Probe body finds victim’s husband involvement

The probe body formed with the High Court direction found that the husband of Noakhali housewife gang rape victim was involved with the crime.

Assistant superintendent of police and officer-in-charge of Begumganj police station and local authorities also can't escape the responsibility, according to the probe report which was submitted to the HC on Thursday.

The virtual bench of justice Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Mohi Uddin Shamim has fixed 29 November for next hearing over the matter after receiving the report.