Probe body finds victim’s husband involvement

The probe body formed with the High Court direction found that the husband of Noakhali housewife gang rape victim was involved with the crime.
Assistant superintendent of police and officer-in-charge of Begumganj police station and local authorities also can't escape the responsibility, according to the probe report which was submitted to the HC on Thursday.
The virtual bench of justice Mozibur Rahman Miah and justice Mohi Uddin Shamim has fixed 29 November for next hearing over the matter after receiving the report.
Lawyer Khandakar Reza-i-Rakib represented the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission(BTRC), lawyer Z E Khan Panna and lawyer Abdullas Al Mamun moved for the writ petitioner and deputy attorney general Nowroz Rasel Chowdhury stood for the state.
Lawyer Abdullas Al Mamun said according to the investigation report victim's husband who had no connection with his wife for past 10-12 years, was involved with the gang rape.
The report also found negligence of assistant superintendent of police and officer-in-charge of Begumganj police station, local chairman and members over the matter, he said.
The probe report recommended legal action against them, he added.
A woman was allegedly gang raped by some local miscreants at Ward No. 9 of Eklashpur union of the upazila last month but the incident came to light after a video of it went viral on the internet.
The miscreants tortured the housewife after stripping her and filmed it on 2 Sept. The victim filed two cases accusing nine people on 4 October.
The cases were transferred to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on 9 Oct.
Law enforcers have arrested 11 people in this connection. Six of them have reportedly pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them.