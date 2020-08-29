Probe committee holds 20 prison employees accountable

Prisoner Abu Bakkar Siddique who was sentenced to life went missing from the jail in Gazipur on 6 August. It was later discovered that he had escaped the jail using a self-made ladder when no one intercepted him.

The probe committee recommended departmental procedure under the Employee Discipline and Appeal Rules-2018 and transfer to a less important jail of all these officers and employees identifying their irregularities.

Among the officials, head warder Abul Kalam Azad had not reported of any mismatching of the number of prisoners to the higher authorities.

Assistant head warder Ahammad Ali, responsible to keep the hazardous materials inside the jail under his direct control and to monitor the inmates, was found not to check the materials properly. He did not inform the jailer or jail super of the ladder used in the escape. The committee recommended his temporary dismissal too.

Detective warders Huq Mia, warders Monirul Islam, Ali Nur, Sajib Hossain, Yousuf, and Anwar were accused over negligence of duty. Another warder Rakibul Hassan was found neglecting his duty while armed patrolling from a watch tower.