Probe report in rape-abduction case against ex-VP Nurul 5 Jan

A Dhaka court on Sunday set 5 January for the submission of the probe report in a case filed against Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) former vice-president (VP) Nurul Haque Nur and six others on the charges of abduction, rape, abetment in rape and offences under the Digital Security Act.

Today was set for the submission of the investigation report in the case. Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Abu Sufian Mohammad Noman set a new date as the investigation officer of the case did not submit the report.

On the night of 20 September, a case was filed against Nurul Haque Nur at Lalbagh Police Station for allegedly collaborating in rape.

According to the case, the incident took place at Sadarghat Hotel and Restaurant in Kotwali police station area.

The time of the incident has been mentioned in the case from 7:40pm to 8:30pm on 9 February 2020.

Hasan Al Mamun, convener of the Bangladesh Student Rights Council, was made the main accused in the case.

The other accused are: Saiful, Nazmul, Hasan Al Mamun, suspended convener of Bangladesh Sadharan Chhatra Odhikar Sangrakkhan Parishad, Nazmul Hasan Sohag, joint convener, and DU student Abdullah Hil Baki.