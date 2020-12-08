Punish vandals of sculptures: HC

The High Court on Tuesday directed to take legal action following the constitution and law against those involved in defacing the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, or otherwise damaging any sculpture, reports UNB.

The HC also directed Islamic Foundation and Islamic Khatib to spread awareness about monuments, statues, portraits and murals through the media.

The bench of justice JBM Hassanand justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed on Sunday seeking security of all the sculptures, including those of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi stood for the writ petitioner and attorney general AM Amin Uddin represented the state.