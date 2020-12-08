Punish vandals of sculptures: HC

The High Court on Tuesday directed to take legal action following the constitution and law against those involved in defacing the sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, or otherwise damaging any sculpture, reports UNB.
The HC also directed Islamic Foundation and Islamic Khatib to spread awareness about monuments, statues, portraits and murals through the media.
The bench of justice JBM Hassanand justice Md Khairul Alam passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed on Sunday seeking security of all the sculptures, including those of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi stood for the writ petitioner and attorney general AM Amin Uddin represented the state.
The writ was filed on Sunday seeking security of sculptures, including those of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, across the country.
The writ sought a rule seeking necessary directives to prevent chaos centering Bangabandhu's sculpture.
On Saturday, an under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu was vandalized in Kushtia.
On 13 November, Islami Andolan Bangladesh Nayeb-e-Ameer Faizul Karim and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh joint secretary general Mamunul Haque opposed the setting up of the sculpture.
Earlier, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader made it clear that any attempt to destroy religious tolerance in the country would be dealt with strictly.
On 25 February, the High Court directed the government to declare 7 March as the 'National Historic Day' and issue a gazette notification in this regard within a month.
The court also sought the progress report on the matter within a month.
It issued a directive for installing the murals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in all districts and upazilas of the country within the 'Mujib Borsho'.
On 4 March 2018, the HC issued another rule asking the government to explain as to why directives should not be given to set up a Bangabandhu's speech-mode sculpture at the place where he had delivered the historic 7th March Speech in 1971.