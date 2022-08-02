Why 2 NSU trustees should not be granted bail: HC

On 22 May, the HC ordered Shahbagh police to arrest four NSU trustees after rejecting their anticipatory bail pleas in the case.

The other accused trustees are- Benazir Ahmed and Muhammad Shahjahan.

On 5 May, the ACC sued the chairman of the board of trustees of North South University (NSU) Azim Uddin Ahmed and five others for embezzling Tk over 3 billion in the name of buying land for the campus.

Another accused is- Managing director of Ashalaya Housing and Developers Limited Amin Mobammad Hilali.

ACC's deputy director Farid Ahmed Patwar filed the case.