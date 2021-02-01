RAB arrests 4 ‘Ansar Al Islam’ operatives

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained four operatives in separate drives today, Monday, including a female one, of banned militant outfit Ansar-Al-Islam in the capital’s Paltan and Vatara areas and Sherpur district, reports BSS.

RAB-4 (media) ASP Md Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury said RAB arrested them from the early hours of today to till eight o’clock this morning by conducting separate raids.