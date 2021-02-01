RAB arrests 4 ‘Ansar Al Islam’ operatives

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has detained four operatives in separate drives today, Monday, including a female one, of banned militant outfit Ansar-Al-Islam in the capital’s Paltan and Vatara areas and Sherpur district, reports BSS.
RAB-4 (media) ASP Md Ziaur Rahman Chowdhury said RAB arrested them from the early hours of today to till eight o’clock this morning by conducting separate raids.
Eleven books on extremism, 21 leaflets and documents of some 167 conversations on militants’ activities were seized from their possessions, the RAB official added.
The detainees were identified as Md Abdul Wahab alias Siratul Mustakim, 30, Md Belal Hossain alias Khorshan Mujahid (Khorshan’s Black Flag Force) 22, Md Nazmul,17, Mosammat Jhumur Khatun alias Rokaiya and Hajjaj-bin-Mutalib, 18.
Police says, legal action is underway in this connection.