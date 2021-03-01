RAB detains two members of Ansar al-Islam

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in separate drives today arrested two alleged members of Ansar al-Islam from Gazipur and Keraniganj area, reports BSS.

RAB-2 (Media) ASP Md Abdullah Al Mamun told that acting on a tip-off, RAB arrested Md Ashiq Iqbal Jony, 43, and Md Rafiqul Islam Rubel alias Imtiaz alias Abbas, 28, in separate raids in Tongi Bypass Road under Tongi West Police Station and Ghatarchar’s Khalpar area under Keraniganj Model Police Station last night.

One foreign pistol, two round of bullet and 11 different extremist books and pamphlets were seized from their possession, he said.

RAB claimed that both are active members of Ansar al-Islam (known as Ansarullah Bangla Team).

Legal action will be taken in this connection, the RAB officer added.