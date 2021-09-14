Computer operator earns Tk 4.6b through illegal means: RAB

Nurul Islam got a contractual job of a computer operator at Teknaf land port with a daily wage of Tk 130 in 2001. But he amassed a huge amount of money illegally.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) revealed the information at a press briefing on Tuesday.

RAB members in a drive arrested Nurul Islam, son of Abdul Motaleb of Bhola district, from Dhaka city's Mohammadpur area on Tuesday for amassing wealth of Tk 4.6 billion (460 crore) illegally.

Tipped off, a RAB team conducted a drive in the area and arrested the 41-year-old man along with fake currency of Tk 3,46,500; Myanmar Kyat 3,80,00; 4,400 pieces of Yaba and Tk 2,01,160.