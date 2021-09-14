Computer operator earns Tk 4.6b through illegal means: RAB

During the primary interrogation, RAB came to know that Nurul, despite being a computer operator, got involved in smuggling, tax evasion, and unloading goods illegally as a broker.
In 2009, Nurul Islam, having 19 bank accounts, quit the job and recommended the appointment of another person in his place, and that guy ultimately helped him amass the illegal wealth.
Nurul Islam left no stone unturned to increase his wealth and invested in a shipbreaking industry and amusement park near Dhaka.
During investigation, RAB also knew that Nurul was the ringleader of a broker syndicate of Teknaf land port, which is very active in unloading illegal goods.
Nurul now owns six houses and 13 land plots in Dhaka, 37 plots and houses in Savar, Teknaf, Saint Martin and Bhola.