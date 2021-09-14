Crime and Law

Computer operator earns Tk 4.6b through illegal means: RAB

UNB
Dhaka
Nurul Islam got a contractual job of a computer operator at Teknaf land port with a daily wage of Tk 130 in 2001. But he amassed a huge amount of money illegally.

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) revealed the information at a press briefing on Tuesday.

RAB members in a drive arrested Nurul Islam, son of Abdul Motaleb of Bhola district, from Dhaka city's Mohammadpur area on Tuesday for amassing wealth of Tk 4.6 billion (460 crore) illegally.

Tipped off, a RAB team conducted a drive in the area and arrested the 41-year-old man along with fake currency of Tk 3,46,500; Myanmar Kyat 3,80,00; 4,400 pieces of Yaba and Tk 2,01,160.

During the primary interrogation, RAB came to know that Nurul, despite being a computer operator, got involved in smuggling, tax evasion, and unloading goods illegally as a broker.

In 2009, Nurul Islam, having 19 bank accounts, quit the job and recommended the appointment of another person in his place, and that guy ultimately helped him amass the illegal wealth.

Nurul Islam left no stone unturned to increase his wealth and invested in a shipbreaking industry and amusement park near Dhaka.

During investigation, RAB also knew that Nurul was the ringleader of a broker syndicate of Teknaf land port, which is very active in unloading illegal goods.

Nurul now owns six houses and 13 land plots in Dhaka, 37 plots and houses in Savar, Teknaf, Saint Martin and Bhola.

