'RAB investigating Sagar-Runi murder case with utmost professionalism'

Replying to a question of newsmen, the RAB spokesperson said they have done a thorough analysis of various data received from the Criminal Investigation Department, DB police, other agencies and journalists. The investigation is going on.
He hoped that the investigation would be completed in the ‘quickest possible time’.
“The RAB was given the responsibility to investigate the case two months after the incident. RAB has investigated the case with utmost importance. Our only goal is to ensure that no innocent person gets convicted by RAB’s investigation,” the RAB spokesperson said.
Maasranga Television news editor Sagar Sarowar and his wife ATN Bangla senior reporter Meherun Runi were found dead at their rented apartment in the city's West Rajabazar area on 11 February 2012. The date of submission of the probe report was changed 85 times in the last ten years.
Khandaker Al Moin said, a total of 160 testimonies have been recorded in this case. Different information has also been taken from the witnesses. Primarily, accused were arrested and remanded later for interrogation.
He claimed, "The government has given so priority to the case that they sent the case elements to the United States for conducting different tests. The analysis is being carried out with data received from the USA."
"We will be able to complete the investigation within the quickest possible time. The elite force is sincere in investigating the case. The case progress is being informed the court time to time. In line with that, the court is extending the period [of the report submission]," Khandaker Al Moin added.