Railway official sued over 'rape' in Rajshahi

A case has been filed against an official of Bangladesh Railway, Rajshahi as he allegedly raped a housewife in Boalia area of Rajshahi.

The accused is Moin Uddin Azad, 42, station master of Rajshahi railway station, reports UNB.

The victim filed a case with Boalia model police station on Tuesday night.

The victim alleged that Azad asked her to go to his home on Sunday afternoon to take a book on the recruitment test.

Azad raped the woman when she went to his house to bring the book, she said.

Officer-in-charge of Boalia police station Nibaran Chandra Barman said they are trying to track the railway official who has been on the run after the incident.