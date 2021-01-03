Rape victim faints on seeing the accused

Citing the case statement, OC Masud Rana said, on 26 December the victim’s father went to work with his easy bike. The child’s mother had gone to visit her parents the day before. Finding the girl alone in the home, Mizanur raped her and threatened her to remain silent about the incident. Later, after finding out about the matter, the victim's father filed a rape case against Mizanur at the police station around noon on Saturday.

Sadullapur police said Mizanur was arrested that night and brought to the police station around 9.30 pm. The girl fainted on seeing him at the police station. The child underwent examination at the Gaibandha General Hospital. Mizanur was sent to the district jail through the court on Sunday afternoon.