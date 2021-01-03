Rape victim faints on seeing the accused

Accused in a rape case, Mizanur Rahman was brought arrested and to the police station. The 11-year-old victim lost her consciousness upon seeing him. This incident took place on Saturday around 9:30 pm at Sadullapur police station in Gaibandha. Officer-in-charge of Sadullapur police station, Md Masud Rana, confirmed the matter.
He told Prothom Alo, the accused Mizanur Rahman is from Sadullapur upazila. Later, the police ensured medical treatment of fifth grade child.
Citing the case statement, OC Masud Rana said, on 26 December the victim’s father went to work with his easy bike. The child’s mother had gone to visit her parents the day before. Finding the girl alone in the home, Mizanur raped her and threatened her to remain silent about the incident. Later, after finding out about the matter, the victim's father filed a rape case against Mizanur at the police station around noon on Saturday.
Sadullapur police said Mizanur was arrested that night and brought to the police station around 9.30 pm. The girl fainted on seeing him at the police station. The child underwent examination at the Gaibandha General Hospital. Mizanur was sent to the district jail through the court on Sunday afternoon.