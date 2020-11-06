Rape victim raped again in Lalmonirhat

A girl, who was rapeda month ago, has been raped again in Lalmonirhat’s Patgram upazila on Wednesday evening at her sister’s house, said the victim’s family Thursday, UNB reports.

The victim filed a case at Patgram Police station on Thursday evening accusing Robi Mia, 18, son of Abdul Alim Mia of Mominpur village under Jongra union.

According to the case statement, the victim was visiting her sister in Kuchlibari union. On Wednesday evening, their neighbour Robi came to the house and raped her. The girl’s sister and brother-in-law were not at home at the time.

The victim’s sister rescued her but the rapist fled. The girl filed the case after the local arbitration failed to resolve the matter.

Patgram Police Station’s in-charge Sumon Kumar Mohonto said the girl had filed a gang rape case last month against 10 people in Kaliganj.

He said police are trying to arrest Robi.