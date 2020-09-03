Regent Group chairman, MD remanded in money laundering case

The court also showed Shahed arrested in a fraud case filed with the same police station.

CID inspector Ibrahim Hossain filed the case on 25 August for amassing Taka 110 million through fraud and laundering the money abroad.

Shahed was arrested by RAB from Debhata upazila in Satkhira in the small hours of 15 July and was airlifted to the capital in the morning. On the other hand, Pervez was arrested from Gazipur on 14 July.