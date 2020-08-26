Regent Group chairman Shahed placed on fresh remand

Regent Group chairman Mohammad Shahed has been placed on a six-day remand in a case filed on the charges of not paying house rent amounting to Taka 4.5 million, reports BSS.
Metropolitan magistrate Md Masud-Ur- Rahman passed the order when he was produced before the court on Wednesday.
Sub-inspector of Pallabi police station Md Farukuzzaman Mollick, the investigation officer of the case, sought remand for 10 days.
Firoz Alam Chowdhury, a house owner, filed the case against Shahed on 13 July with Pallabi police station accusing him of not paying Tk 4.5 million rent.
According to the case, Shahed rented four floors measuring 16,148 square feet on 8 May, 2016 for his “Regent Hospital Ltd” in Pallabi area. The house rent was fixed at Tk 250,000 per month.
But Shahed did not pay the rent from 8 May, 2016 to 12 March, 2020 and the outstanding amount is now over Tk 4.5 million.