Regent Group chairman Shahed placed on fresh remand

Regent Group chairman Mohammad Shahed has been placed on a six-day remand in a case filed on the charges of not paying house rent amounting to Taka 4.5 million, reports BSS.

Metropolitan magistrate Md Masud-Ur- Rahman passed the order when he was produced before the court on Wednesday.

Sub-inspector of Pallabi police station Md Farukuzzaman Mollick, the investigation officer of the case, sought remand for 10 days.